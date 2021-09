Console and PC game development isn't unheard of in India but it isn't widespread either. A lot of it has to do with access to hardware, skills, and tech that isn't too easy to come by if the pains undergone by indie studio Nodding Heads to bring Raji: An Ancient Epic to life are any indication. That said, the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have made development a lot more exciting than it normally is according to Stewart Neal, Studio Director for Sumo Digital Pune. The Indian outpost of the British game developer has been around since 2007 contributing to the likes of Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Hitman 2, Crackdown 3, and Sumo's own IP — Hood: Outlaws and Legends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO