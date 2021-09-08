Police arrest 1, seeking 1 in Las Cruces fatal shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Las Cruces and are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect. Las Cruces police said Tuesday they arrested Hector Victor Calderon on Saturday. They charged him with one count of open murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count of tampering with evidence in the killing of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz on Aug. 16. They said they have issued an arrest warrant on the same charges for a 29-year-old man. They warned Tuesday that the second suspect may be armed and should be considered dangerous.