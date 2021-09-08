Wyoming and Northern Illinois both bring 1-0 records into Saturday's game in DeKalb, Ill.
Both the Wyoming Cowboys and Northern Illinois Huskies are coming off thrilling victories in their 2021 season openers last week. Wyoming defeated Montana State, 19-16, in Laramie. The Cowboys winning touchdown came on an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive with only 47 seconds remaining in the game. NIU captured an exciting road win at Georgia Tech by a score of 22-21. The Huskies won the game on an 80-yard touchdown drive that took nine plays, capped off by a two-point conversion to win the game.www.montanasports.com
Comments / 0