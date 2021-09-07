CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Boy charged in assault on student draped in gay pride flag

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVALDOSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia teenager faces juvenile charges after he attacked a student draped in a gay pride flag in a school cafeteria. Video of the incident was recorded last week at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, south Georgia. It shows a teen boy charging across the cafeteria and jerking the flag from a second boy’s back as he falls. A third student tries to push away the attacker, who slams the flag into a garbage can. Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the boy has been charged with disorderly conduct, simple battery and disruption of a public facility. Officials say the victim wasn’t physically injured.

