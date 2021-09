Pioneers 1... Bismarck State 3 (21-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-25) After 2 straight conference wins on the road and 15 consecutive road games to start the 2021 season, the MCC Pioneer volleyball team took a hit Monday night in Bismarck, ND and left the MonDak Conference standings in a log jam. After evening things up at 1 game each, Bismarck State took command in games 3 & 4 to put the conference in a fight to the finish.