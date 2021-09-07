Woman works to establish missing persons database
CASPER — In 2019, Desirée Tinoco started a Facebook group after hearing about two men missing in Wyoming, whose cases weren’t getting much coverage. “You see a little kid go missing and the whole town stops and knows about it and wants to hear about it,” Tinoco says. “But if it’s a Native American, or a middle-aged man, or someone out hunting or somebody with a drug history, all of a sudden they’re no longer somebody’s baby.”www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0