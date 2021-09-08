Police arrest 1, seeking 1 in Las Cruces fatal shooting

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested a 28-year-old suspect in a fatal shooting last month in Las Cruces and are asking for the public’s help in locating a second suspect.

Las Cruces police said Tuesday they arrested Hector Victor Calderon on Saturday and charged him with one count of open murder, two counts of conspiracy and one count of tampering with evidence in the killing of 40-year-old Ezekiel Diaz on Aug. 16.

They have issued an arrest warrant on the same charges for a 29-year-old man, who they warned Tuesday may be armed and should be considered dangerous.

Police said they believe the second suspect was driving and Calderon was a passenger in a gray Toyota Corolla that pulled alongside Diaz’s sport utility vehicle just before the shooting on Lohman Avenue east of downtown near Interstate 25.

Diaz died from a single gunshot wound to the chest. A preliminary investigation indicates Diaz and another suspect had an ongoing dispute and were in at least one previous confrontation, police said.

They located the suspect’s Corolla at a motel the following day. It’s not clear if Calderon has a lawyer.