DraftKings Michigan Promo: NFL Kickoff Odds Bost to Buccaneers +73

A healthier Dallas Cowboys team looks to turn around its fortunes in the 2021 NFL Kickoff Game against the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday. The Cowboys saw their season go off the rails in 2020 when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5. Dallas finished tied for second in the NFC East with the New York Giants, but dipped to 6-10 overall, their first losing season since 2015 and just their second since going 6-10 in 2004. The Buccaneers (11-5), meanwhile, won their final four regular-season games and all four playoff games behind the guidance of veteran quarterback Tom Brady.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO