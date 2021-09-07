DraftKings Michigan Promo: NFL Kickoff Odds Bost to Buccaneers +73
To view all promos and a review visit our DraftKings Michigan page. There, you can find out all you need to know about the sportsbook. Michigan legalized their sports betting legislation late last year and then fully launched in the state in late January. While you were able to place bets on the Super Bowl, this is the first year that bettors in Michigan will be able to gamble legally on a full NFL season.www.lineups.com
Comments / 0