For second straight week, Dare reports 259 cases

The Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported today that there were 259 cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 30-Sept. 5 — the exact number of cases reported from Aug. 23-29 and virtually the same as the 257 cases reported from Aug. 16-22. The new DHHS report(link to full report here), released on Sept. 7, also reported that there are currently 174 active COVID-19 cases among county residents, with 18 residents and 5 non-residents currently hospitalized with the virus. An additional 17 residents have succumbed to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.