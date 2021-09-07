CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

Two Western Slope health care systems announce merger

By Shannon Mullane Herald Staff Writer
Durango Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo large health care systems, Axis Health System and The Center for Mental Health, are merging to provide health care to 11 counties on Colorado’s Western Slope. The merger will take place within the next nine months and represents the first merger of two community mental health centers in Colorado, according to a joint news release. The goal is to enhance patient care, and services will continue uninterrupted during the transition.

www.durangoherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

McLean Foundation Announces $1,000,000 Investment in Local Health Care

Press release from Providence Northern California:. The McLean Foundation and Providence Redwood Memorial Foundation (PRMF) [yesterday] announced a partnership for major investment in health care in the Eel River Valley with a gift of $1,000,000. Most of this commitment from the McLean Foundation will go towards the planning and renovation of patient care areas at Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and will also support expanded cancer care at Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka. This lead gift for the Centennial Campaign will begin with renovation of the MedSurg Unit and support planning for a new Intensive Care Unit at Redwood Memorial Hospital (RMH).
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Montrose Daily Press

Center for Mental Health to merge with Axis Health Systems; move expected to increase services and access to care

A first of its kind merger for Colorado is expected to equate to more mental health services — as well as more affordable access and a broader range of services. After lengthy discussions, The Center for Mental Health, which serves Montrose and nearby counties, decided to merge with Axis Health System, a federally qualified health center. Merger completion is expected by June of 2022.
MONTROSE COUNTY, CO
West Georgian

Tanner Health Systems announce Diversion as COVID cases rise

Struggling with the rise in Delta variants of COVID-19, cases are sweeping across the state of Georgia. Tanner Health System local to Carrollton has a message to residents: they are running out of space for patients. The total hospital occupancy at the 176-bed facility in the Carrollton location (including 20 ICU) is currently at 121%. According to Deborah Matthews, Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer for Tanner Health System, this current surge is worse than the surge at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 due to vast age groups of people becoming very sick.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care Systems#Community Health#Axis Health System Ceo#Center#The Axis Health System
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, Sept. 1: Health care systems get telehealth grants

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: telehealth grants, federal aid, tribal library and more. Two health care systems that operate in North Dakota are getting grants through the second round of the Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program. The money supports efforts by health care providers to serve their patients...
BISMARCK, ND
myneworleans.com

Thibodaux Regional Health System is Leading the Way in Heart and Vascular Care

South Louisiana is known for offering some of the best food in the nation, but did you know that the area is also known for having one of the highest rates of heart disease? According to the American Heart Association, heart disease (cardiovascular disease) is one of the leading causes of death in Louisiana. Thibodaux Regional Health System is working to change that statistic.
THIBODAUX, LA
dakotanewsnow.com

Sanford Health announces $350M commitment to rural health care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health announced Wednesday an additional $350 million philanthropic gift from T. Denny Sanford to support rural health care in the midwest. Sanford Health says the gift will support a clinical initiative to create virtual care centers, providing accessible care in rural areas....
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
wfdd.org

Triad Health Care Systems Urge Community Members To Get Vaccinated

Physicians from the Triad’s three largest health care systems are urging the public to help them in the fight against COVID-19. Cone Health, Novant Health, and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist say they’ve seen a surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in recent weeks. Over 90 percent of those patients are unvaccinated.
WAKE FOREST, NC
MedCity News

America’s provider shortage: Can digital health resuscitate our broken care delivery system?

America’s Provider Shortage: Can Digital Health Resuscitate Our Broken Care Delivery System?. Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider? Or why wait times for specialists — from OB-GYNs to psychiatrists, to gastroenterologists or dermatologists — can take upwards of weeks if not months in many cases. You are not alone. The system has made it far too difficult for the American population to quickly get the care they need.
HEALTH SERVICES
Slate

Just Say It: The Health Care System Has Collapsed

Recently, a local news station in Houston ran a story about a man who passed away while waiting for a hospital bed. The story went viral. Daniel Wilkinson, a 46-year-old veteran who served two deployments in Afghanistan, presented to a community hospital a few doors down from his home in Bellville, Texas, a small town on the outskirts of Houston. He was feeling sick and was ultimately diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis.
HEALTH SERVICES
wrnjradio.com

Three Atlantic Health System Accountable Care Organizations earn high quality marks for care in 2020, while reducing costs and saving millions for Medicare

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Three of Atlantic Health System’s affiliated accountable care organizations (ACOs) improved care for 61,604 Medicare beneficiaries in New Jersey and saved Medicare a total of $28,553,746 by meeting quality and cost goals in 2020, according to recently released performance data from the federal agency that administers Medicare.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
WCIA

VA Illiana Health Care System helping local hospitals

DANVILLE, Ill. ((WCIA)) – COVID cases continue to rise across the country, and that means more people are filling up hospital beds. Many hospitals are hitting or getting close to capacity. So, now the VA in Danville is stepping up to help. They said they noticed hospitals in the southern part of the state were struggling, and they could help.
DANVILLE, IL
thereflector.com

Letter to the editor: Health care system stretched to its limit

Last Friday, I had the misfortune of being admitted to the local emergency room due to non-COVID-19 health issues. Once admitted, I was wheeled into the already bumper to bumper gridlocked hallway that once was a mere route to the maze of rooms that is the ER. It is at...
HEALTH SERVICES
arizona.edu

UArizona Health Sciences Announces Newest Primary Care Physician Scholars

The University of Arizona Health Sciences welcomed 23 new future primary care physicians into its Primary Care Physician Scholarship Program for the 2021-22 academic year. Now in its third year, the Primary Care Physician Scholarship program aims to address two critical issues in health care: Arizona’s shortage of primary care physicians and the rising amount of debt for medical students.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy