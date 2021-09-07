Two Western Slope health care systems announce merger
Two large health care systems, Axis Health System and The Center for Mental Health, are merging to provide health care to 11 counties on Colorado’s Western Slope. The merger will take place within the next nine months and represents the first merger of two community mental health centers in Colorado, according to a joint news release. The goal is to enhance patient care, and services will continue uninterrupted during the transition.www.durangoherald.com
