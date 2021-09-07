Two Western Slope health care systems announce merger

America’s Provider Shortage: Can Digital Health Resuscitate Our Broken Care Delivery System?. Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider? Or why wait times for specialists — from OB-GYNs to psychiatrists, to gastroenterologists or dermatologists — can take upwards of weeks if not months in many cases. You are not alone. The system has made it far too difficult for the American population to quickly get the care they need.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 8 DAYS AGO