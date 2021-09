Submitted by Beth Elliott for DuPont City Council Position 3. Last week the City of DuPont posted the Notice of Application for the Pioneer Aggregates South Parcel Project. This is what we refer to as the CalPortland mine in DuPont. www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4853/20210830-NOA-Newspaper-Version-PLNG2021-006 Bridget King and I met for coffee yesterday morning...