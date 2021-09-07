CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boil Water Notice for the Following Streets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Jackson, Mississippi
 7 days ago

PWS 250008

71-BWN-2021

Due to the loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:

  • [300-499] Bounds Street
  • [800-899] Serville Dr.
  • [5200-5299] Clair St.
  • [5200-5299] Ponce De Leon Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Bienville Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Diberville Pl.
  • [5200-5299] Cedar Park Dr.
  • [400-499] Marquis St.
  • [5100-5299] Galaxie Dr.
  • [5100-5299] Keele St.
  • [400-499] Comet Dr.

ABOUT

Jackson, officially the City of Jackson, is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Mississippi. It is one of two county seats of Hinds County, along with Raymond, Mississippi. The city of Jackson also includes around 3,000 acres (12.1 km2) comprising Jackson-Medgar Evers International Airport in Rankin County and a small portion of Madison County. The city's population was estimated to be 160,628 in 2019, a decline from 173,514 in 2010. The city sits on the Pearl River and is located in the greater Jackson Prairie region of Mississippi.

