Boil Water Notice for the Following Streets on Tuesday, September 7, 2021
PWS 250008
71-BWN-2021
Due to the loss in water pressure, the City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for the following area:
- [300-499] Bounds Street
- [800-899] Serville Dr.
- [5200-5299] Clair St.
- [5200-5299] Ponce De Leon Pl.
- [5200-5299] Bienville Pl.
- [5200-5299] Diberville Pl.
- [5200-5299] Cedar Park Dr.
- [400-499] Marquis St.
- [5100-5299] Galaxie Dr.
- [5100-5299] Keele St.
- [400-499] Comet Dr.
