Roderick Leads The Pack: Area Athletes Post Strong Performances Over Weekend For Millikin University

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Millikin women's triathlon team opened their 2021 season with a strong showing at the NCAA Qualifier in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on September 4. Athletes from nine NCAA Division III teams competed in the race. Millikin took third place as a team, finishing behind just Trine University and Transylvania University. Reigning National Champion North Central College took fourth place.

