Roderick Leads The Pack: Area Athletes Post Strong Performances Over Weekend For Millikin University

GREENVILLE — The Millikin football team lost its 2021 season opener, 37-33, at Greenville University on Saturday. Kickoff for the game was moved up an hour due to the forecast calling for showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon. The game was played in intermittent rain, but the teams were able to complete the game without any delays. Wet field conditions did results in less than favorable field conditions as the game progressed.

GREENVILLE, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO