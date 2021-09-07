Roderick Leads The Pack: Area Athletes Post Strong Performances Over Weekend For Millikin University
The Millikin women's triathlon team opened their 2021 season with a strong showing at the NCAA Qualifier in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. on September 4. Athletes from nine NCAA Division III teams competed in the race. Millikin took third place as a team, finishing behind just Trine University and Transylvania University. Reigning National Champion North Central College took fourth place.www.edglentoday.com
