Don’t Pay $300, Get a GOLABS R300 Portable Power Station for $199.98 Shipped – Today Only

The GOLABS R300 Portable Power Station will keep your devices powered up during emergencies, and you can get one for $199.98 shipped after clipping the $100 on-page coupon, today only, originally $299.98. What sets this apart from its competitors is that the R300 uses lithium iron phosphate batteries, and one important advantage of LiFePO4 batteries over others is its thermal and chemical stability, which improves battery safety. This one is good for 2000 cycles an over 10-years pf battery health. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.