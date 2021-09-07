RS Recommends: This Retro-Looking Speaker Delivers 20 Hours of Music from a Mini Package
Summertime may be coming to an end, but listening to music outdoors is, luckily, an all-year-long kind of activity. And even though there are no shortage of wireless speakers to choose from out there, not all of them perform well once you put them outside. This summer, we spent some time inside, in the water and, most importantly, around the grill, with Marshall’s newest portable Emberton speaker.www.newstimes.com
Comments / 0