Eva Longoria Weighs in on Time's Up Turmoil: 'It's OK to Make Mistakes in the Efforts to Topple the Patriarchy' (EXCLUSIVE)

NewsTimes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEva Longoria may be stepping down from the board of Time’s Up, but that doesn’t mean she has lost faith in the organization. Time’s Up announced on Saturday that Longoria, Shonda Rhimes and Jurnee Smollett will exit the board to allow interim CEO Monifa Bandele to reenergize the organization following CEO and president Tina Tchen’s resignation after it was reported she gave counsel to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his sexual misconduct scandal. Former Time’s Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan also resigned after advising Cuomo.

