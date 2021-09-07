CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Schmidt: Where the hijackers failed on 9/11, insurrectionists succeeded on Jan. 6

Cover picture for the articleA symbol is anything that stands for, or represents, something else. Symbols encourage people to go beyond the original purpose and create a connection that can cross psychological boundaries, cultures or politics. Anything can be a symbol, even a building or part of a building. Symbols of sacred American institutions were violated on both Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6 of this year. In a symbolic sense, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists succeeded where the hijackers failed when it comes to the goal of attacking and interrupting the workings of Congress.

