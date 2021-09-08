Governor Abbott proclaims September 2021 as Preparedness Month in Texas
Governor Greg Abbott has issued a proclamation recognizing September 2021 as Preparedness Month in Texas. Coinciding with National Preparedness Month, this month is a time to encourage Texans to develop and practice emergency plans to protect their household and property in the event of an emergency or natural disaster. Texans should create a communication strategy, decide on an emergency meeting location, build a three-day disaster preparedness kit, and sign up for emergency alerts.www.jacksonvilleprogress.com
