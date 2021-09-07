CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lab-grown mini brains mimic Parkinson’s disease, researchers say

By Kayla Rivas
 6 days ago

Researchers have grown miniature brains in laboratory dishes to mirror Parkinson’s disease, learn how it progresses and study new treatments, Duke-NUS Medical School announced Tuesday, in what was reported as a first-time feat. Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder without a cure, and which gradually causes movement-related issues, like tremors...

ScienceAlert

Scientists Grew Stem Cell 'Mini Brains'. Then, The Brains Sort-of Developed Eyes

Mini brains grown in a lab from stem cells have spontaneously developed rudimentary eye structures, scientists report in a fascinating new paper. On tiny, human-derived brain organoids grown in dishes, two bilaterally symmetrical optic cups were seen to grow, mirroring the development of eye structures in human embryos. This incredible result will help us to better understand the process of eye differentiation and development, as well as eye diseases. "Our work highlights the remarkable ability of brain organoids to generate primitive sensory structures that are light sensitive and harbor cell types similar to those found in the body," said neuroscientist Jay Gopalakrishnan...
talkbusiness.net

Rare communicable brain disease found in horses in Arkansas

Cases of Eastern Equine Encephalomyelitis (EEE) have been confirmed in Arkansas in horses at two separate locations in Pulaski County, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. EEE is an extremely rare but serious and fatal infection that causes encephalitis, an acute inflammation of the brain. The disease is spread...
Phys.org

Researchers shine new light on molecular mechanisms in brain diseases

Rutgers researchers have discovered some of the first molecular insights into how toxic proteins are regulated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. The study appears in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Cells naturally grow old and die, but proper regulation of cellular proteins is...
Freethink

Mini brains grown in the lab sprout primitive “eyes”

A German-led research team has grown mini brains with light-sensitive eye structures, and they believe it could lead to breakthrough treatments for vision disorders — potentially even retinas that could be transplanted into human patients. Mini brains. The mini brains are technically “organoids,” lab-grown clumps of cells that mimic the...
Science Friday

Is Inflammation In The Brain Causing Alzheimer’s Disease?

The brain of a person with Alzheimer’s disease has a few hallmark traits. First, a buildup of plaques made of proteins called amyloid beta. Second, are tangles of another protein, called tau, within individual neurons. A third major indicator is inflammation. While researchers have long thought brain inflammation was a...
Nature.com

Mitochondrial dysfunction triggers the pathogenesis of Parkinson’s disease in neuronal C/EBPβ transgenic mice

Respiratory chain complex I deficiency elicits mitochondrial dysfunction and reactive oxidative species (ROS), which plays a crucial role in Parkinson’s disease (PD) pathogenesis. However, it remains unclear whether the impairment in other complexes in the mitochondrial oxidative phosphorylation chain is also sufficient to trigger PD onset. Here we show that inhibition of Complex II or III in the electron transport chain (ETC) induces the motor disorder and PD pathologies in neuronal Thy1-C/EBPβ transgenic mice. Through a cell-based screening of mitochondrial respiratory chain inhibitors, we identified TTFA (complex II inhibitor) and Atovaquone (complex III inhibitor), which robustly block the oxidative phosphorylation functions, strongly escalate ROS, and activate C/EBPβ/AEP pathway that triggers dopaminergic neuronal cell death. Oral administration of these inhibitors to Thy1-C/EBPβ mice elicits constipation and motor defects, associated with Lewy body-like inclusions. Deletion of SDHD (Succinate dehydrogenase) gene from the complex II in the Substantia Nigra of Thy1-C/EBPβ mice triggers ROS and PD pathologies, resulting in motor disorders. Hence, our findings demonstrate that mitochondrial ETC inactivation triggers PD pathogenesis via activating C/EBPβ/AEP pathway.
Nature.com

Facial expressions can detect Parkinson’s disease: preliminary evidence from videos collected online

A prevalent symptom of Parkinson’s disease (PD) is hypomimia — reduced facial expressions. In this paper, we present a method for diagnosing PD that utilizes the study of micro-expressions. We analyzed the facial action units (AU) from 1812 videos of 604 individuals (61 with PD and 543 without PD, with a mean age 63.9 y/o, sd. 7.8) collected online through a web-based tool (www.parktest.net). In these videos, participants were asked to make three facial expressions (a smiling, disgusted, and surprised face) followed by a neutral face. Using techniques from computer vision and machine learning, we objectively measured the variance of the facial muscle movements and used it to distinguish between individuals with and without PD. The prediction accuracy using the facial micro-expressions was comparable to methodologies that utilize motor symptoms. Logistic regression analysis revealed that participants with PD had less variance in AU6 (cheek raiser), AU12 (lip corner puller), and AU4 (brow lowerer) than non-PD individuals. An automated classifier using Support Vector Machine was trained on the variances and achieved 95.6% accuracy. Using facial expressions as a future digital biomarker for PD could be potentially transformative for patients in need of remote diagnoses due to physical separation (e.g., due to COVID) or immobility.
Scientist

Yeast “Mini Labs” Help Researchers Probe Histone Modifications

There are more than 60 documented types of modifications to the histone proteins that form the backbone of DNA, and studying the role of these marks is complicated. For one, the cellular environment dictates which epigenetic marks end up on certain amino acids in the tails of histones—large, boxy proteins around which an organism’s DNA is coiled—so studying histones outside of their native context can alter results. Add to that the fact that scientists don’t often know all the targets of a particular enzyme. Current approaches—using recombinant proteins to create synthetic histones and enzymes for in vitro experiments or trying to isolate and purify natural ones—are expensive and difficult to scale.
ajmc.com

Herbal Tea Consumption May Reduce Nonmotor Symptom Burden in Parkinson Disease

Patients with idiopathic Parkinson disease given Origanum majorana tea in combination with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in depressive and nonmotor symptom burden vs placebo, although improvement of motor symptoms was not significant. Origanum majorana tea consumption in combination with conventional medication may reduce depressive and nonmotor symptom burden in...
WXIA 11 Alive

VERIFY: Experts say kids under 14 are more at risk of brain disease

ATLANTA — A new Public Service Announcement (PSA) calls for children under the age of 14, to avoid playing tackle football. The warning says tackling increases the chances of developing a serious brain disease called CTE. So is this true?. Our VERIFY team went to the experts to find out.
mentaldaily.com

Researchers discover a new form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease

According to a study in Science Translational Medicine, a team of researchers uncovered a new form of early-onset Alzheimer’s disease (AD) arising before 65 years of age. Such forms of neurodegenerative illnesses are extremely rare, and in the new study, the Swedish research team called the disease they investigated Uppsala APP deletion.
US News and World Report

Is There a Connection Between Parkinson’s Disease and Pesticides?

Certain pesticides should be banned outright, some experts contend. Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disease that affects movement, balance, thought processes, emotional well-being and more. With Parkinson's disease, levels of dopamine – a chemical messenger within the nervous system involved with movement and coordination – are too low. The...
pcrm.org

Improving Racial Representation in Alzheimer’s Disease Research

Study in a Sentence: Using a proactive recruitment strategy, an Alzheimer’s research study successfully achieved high participation rates from older African American adults, a previously underrepresented population. Healthy for Humans: Alzheimer’s disease disproportionally affects African Americans compared to non-Latinx Whites. Understanding the causes and characteristics of this disparate burden requires...
Washington Business Journal

How VCU is helping helping patients with Parkinson’s Disease through a VR-based study

Imagine putting on a virtual reality headset and being immediately transported to an idyllic pond setting where you reach to catch the fish swimming and leaping around you. You’re having so much fun, you may not realize this VR fishing game is an effective therapeutic intervention with a serious purpose. No longer science fiction, virtual reality is now being used in health care to improve positive outcomes for patients.
MedicalXpress

Human mini-lungs grown in lab dishes are closest yet to real thing

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States in early 2020, scientists have struggled to find laboratory models of SARS-CoV-2 infection, the respiratory virus that causes COVID-19. Animal models fell short; attempts to grow adult human lungs have historically failed because not all of the cell types survived. Undaunted, stem...
