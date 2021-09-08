2022 Top 5 Recruit Shaedon Sharpe Commits to Kentucky

Head Coach John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats have landed the commitment of 2022 top-five recruit and top three shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe. There are several recruitment ranking sites that have Sharpe as the number one overall recruit in the Class of 2022. He was a top priority for Kentucky and a clear-cut “one and done” prospect that will enter the 2023 NBA Draft. He committed to Kentucky over the Arizona Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, Kansas Jayhawks, and NBA G League.