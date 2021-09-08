Britney Spears’ Father Finally Files to End Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ father filed a petition in court on Tuesday to end the conservatorship that has given him control of his daughters’ estate for the past 13 years. The petition, filed by Jamie Spears, states that due to “recent events,” Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” The elder Spears had signaled in August he was preparing to step down as his daughter’s guardian. On Tuesday, Britney’s newly appointed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the petition a “vindication” for his client, though he pointedly noted that it was “inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel.”