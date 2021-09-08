CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Britney Spears’ Father Finally Files to End Conservatorship

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears’ father filed a petition in court on Tuesday to end the conservatorship that has given him control of his daughters’ estate for the past 13 years. The petition, filed by Jamie Spears, states that due to “recent events,” Britney “is entitled to have this Court now seriously consider whether this conservatorship is no longer required.” The elder Spears had signaled in August he was preparing to step down as his daughter’s guardian. On Tuesday, Britney’s newly appointed attorney, Mathew Rosengart, called the petition a “vindication” for his client, though he pointedly noted that it was “inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel.”

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#End Conservatorship#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
17K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy