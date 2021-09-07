CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restoration efforts at South Scott Church focus of event

By Mike Marturello mmarturello@kpcmedia.com
bluemountaineagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT TOWNSHIP — Noel Knox, Jim Crowl, Ronnie Deller and family, Kim Bordner and many others are hoping a watercolor by Doug Runyan becomes as iconic as the many photos of the Powers Church. A group of local folks with ties to Scott Township have been working tirelessly for years...

www.bluemountaineagle.com

