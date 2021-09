The Reapers are on the hunt for Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the first look at the next episode of The Walking Dead. When we see Maggie and Negan next in "Hunted," airing September 5 on AMC or streaming early on AMC+, it's after their group gets separated on the road to Meridian. A detour to a hidden supply depot in Arbor Hills is interrupted by the sudden appearance of the ultra-deadly Reapers, the masked killers who followed Maggie and the Wardens home to Virginia in Season 10. If they hope to survive their mission to Meridian, Negan and Maggie must work together and trust each other or become the next victims of the Reapers.

