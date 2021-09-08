CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinal Stage offering free teacher workshops to bring theatrical elements to classroom

northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Sep. 7—Cardinal Stage is continuing to help educators see how theatrical elements can be incorporated into classrooms through free virtual workshops. "Ultimately, we want to be of service to teachers," said Jim Morrison, education outreach coordinator for Cardinal Stage and a retired educator. "And coming back this year, where some kids have been out of the classroom for almost a year and a half of school, the challenge of creating that community in a classroom in person is really, really on the minds of teachers."

