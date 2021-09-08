2 Shot to Death in Murder-Suicide in Houston Marriott Marquis Lobby: Cops

A man and a woman were found shot to death Tuesday afternoon in the lobby of a Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Houston, according to police. Authorities, who responded to the incident at approximately 3:30 p.m., said it was a murder-suicide. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner described the victim as a woman in her late 20s and the suspect as a man in his late 30s. Both individuals had entered the hotel, a popular spot well-known for a distinctive rooftop pool, with suitcases. They had “conversations that led people to believe they knew each other,” Finner said, leading investigators to believe the shooting wasn’t random. No others were injured, though multiple witnesses reported they scattered out of the lobby after the first gunshot was fired.