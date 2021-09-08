What Kansas State players are saying ahead of the Southern Illinois game

This is what Kansas State players had to say ahead of their game against Southern Illinois on Saturday. On areas to improve moving forward... “I going back and watching the film and talking to Coach (Collin) Klein and Coach Klieman afterwards, I think there was about four plays that I could have been better at. The interception, there's a play that I checked. Saw something I liked, and they played a little bit differently in the game than what we saw on film. Going into the game, I was obviously playing aggressive, but I should just came outside and thrown my slant to Malik (Knowles) underneath. Had a throw to Daniel (Imatorbhebhe) down the middle of the field. I just got to put a little more on it. He was there playing a coverage there that they hadn't shown on film, but I knew what they were in, and knew that he was probably going to be the guy who was going to pop. I just got to step into the fade off my throw a little bit just because it was so, so open. Then there was one read in the run game that if I pull it and probably run for about 40 yards there at the end of the game. Those four plays really were the ones, and even watching on my own after the game on the way home wishing I could have back. There's always going to be plays in the game that you're going to wish you could have back. But, for the most part, I felt like I took what the defense gave me. Whatever the coaches called, I executed well. I strived to be perfect, but also understand that's not reality. It was a good game to get underneath our belts in a setting like that versus a really good football team and kind of shake those first-game jitters out a little bit. I'm looking forward to getting back out there again this weekend.”