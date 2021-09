As automation sweeps across industries, restaurant businesses are taking note. Food delivery giant DoorDash acquired food robotics company Chowbotics earlier this year, Sweetgreen acquired robotic restaurant Spyce, and companies promising to automate labor-intensive kitchen processes are bringing in funds by the tens of millions. Where once the idea of a robot preparing the food may have been an off-putting one to many restaurant customers, now the rise in digital ordering has set consumers at a remove from what is happening in the kitchen, allowing automation to take hold.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO