Study: Small businesses struggling amid pandemic-related headwinds
NEW YORK – Small businesses are struggling to recover amid pandemic-related headwinds according to data released today from Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices. The data from a forthcoming survey completed last week is a critical warning sign for policymakers amid the increase in COVID-19 cases that more action is needed to aid small business owners as they continue on their road to recovery.www.ucbjournal.com
