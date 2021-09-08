Rockingham County parents concerned about safety on Routes 340 and 33

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In Rockingham County, many parents are concerned for their children’s safety on Routes 340 and 33 during the commute to and from school. Parents say they are concerned about the level of traffic on 340, which brings students from Grottoes to their schools in Elkton. They say the high speeds combined with inexperienced drivers and frequent wildlife crossings make it a recipe for disaster.