BULLS GAP – A Labor Day weekend triple-header awaits the World of Outlaws Late Models as they travel South for the first time since April, including a visit to the Gap. The World of Outlaws Series will make Volunteer Speedway one of its stops when it visits three tracks in three states, the final stop of the weekend a return to Tennessee for the third time this season and a visit to Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap on Saturday (Sept. 4).

BULLS GAP, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO