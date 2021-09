PORT ROYAL, PA – For the first time in over six seasons, Owasso, Oklahoma’s Daryn Pittman earned himself a trip to FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 victory lane, securing $10,000 in the process during Port Royal Speedway’s Night Before the Tuscarora 50 on Friday night, September 10. Pittman, aboard the Swindell Speedlab/Shipley Energy No. 39 sprint car, led all 30 circuits in the Night Before program, forced to fend off early and mid-race charges by Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason, as well as a brief, late surge by Mechanicsburg’s Lucas Wolfe.

