CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

After a Year Off, It's Rio Grande Rivalry Time

By Frank Mercogliano
golobos.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you thought 642 days between home games was a lot of time, how about doing something 74 straight years. That’s what New Mexico and New Mexico State did. They played 74 straight years, but after a one-year hiatus due to a COVID year in which UNM didn’t play a home game and New Mexico State ended up with a spring season instead of a fall one, the two teams meet at University Stadium on Saturday night at 5:06 p.m. in the 111th version of the Rio Grande Rivalry.

golobos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
College Sports
State
Georgia State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Gonzales
Person
Dustin Hoffman

Comments / 0

Community Policy