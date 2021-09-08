After a Year Off, It's Rio Grande Rivalry Time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you thought 642 days between home games was a lot of time, how about doing something 74 straight years. That’s what New Mexico and New Mexico State did. They played 74 straight years, but after a one-year hiatus due to a COVID year in which UNM didn’t play a home game and New Mexico State ended up with a spring season instead of a fall one, the two teams meet at University Stadium on Saturday night at 5:06 p.m. in the 111th version of the Rio Grande Rivalry.