HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry D. Crook, 98, of Hermitage passed away Sunday evening, September 5, 2021, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville. Mr. Crook was born September 4, 1923, in Cresson, Pennsylvania, (Cambria County), the son of Harry B. and Vera Ann (Weiland) Crook. In 1985, Harry retired from Sharon...