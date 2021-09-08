CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Previews "Power" Scene & More

By Ray Flook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor all of you Netflix folks out there who can't wait for Part 2 of Kevin Smith's excellent animated epic series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the streaming service has something new on the way that should satisfy your MOTU cravings. On September 16, the CG-animated He-Man and the Masters of the Universe hits Netflix screens in a big way, telling the tale of a lost prince who discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. With his best friends at his side, Prince Adam must battle against the evil Skeletor to save the world. To help get viewers ready, the streamer has released two new previews that do a nice job introducing more of the universe first revealed in the official trailer released last month.

