WATCH NOW: On the Beat Live!

By Gregory Hall
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith one game checked off the docket, the On the Beat crew of Tommy Ashley, Greg Barnes and Gregory Hall have a lot to discuss Tuesday at 9 p.m. No. 24 North Carolina dropped 14 spots in the AP Poll followings its 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech. It was an unexpected loss - if you watched the Prediction Show, you know not one person picked the Hokies to pull off the upset - and head coach Mack Brown said it was an uncomfortable couple days since. Brown spoke to reporters on Monday, as did offensive coordinator Phil Longo and defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. Barnes and Hall were on the Zoom calls and will discuss key takeaways, which will be the norm moving forward for On the Beat every Tuesday.

247sports.com

