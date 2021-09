It would be easy to assume Ryunosuke Okazaki’s designs were rooted in futurism. There’s a sci-fi sleekness to his silhouettes and artful use of color, but the designer’s interests lie with the historical—namely, Japan’s Jōmon period, which took place between 4,000 and 300 BCE. Okazaki dedicated an entire segment of his Tokyo Fashion Week debut to pieces influenced by the era and the pottery artifacts from which its name derives. The stark white dress that opened his show had lines strong enough to have been carved from stone, but it moved with fluidity when placed on the body.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO