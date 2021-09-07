Ali G Has Returned for Sacha Baron Cohen's New Stand-Up Shows

After numerous rumors, Sacha Baron Cohen has confirmed in an interview that he is bringing back one of his biggest characters, Ali G. The comedian and actor said in a recent interview with GQ Magazine that he has recently revived his most famous creation in a series of stand-up appearances at The Comedy Store in Sydney, Australia. Cohen first played the satirical character in 1998 on Channel 4's The 11 O'Clock Show. He was soon given his own series and in 2000 Da Ali G Show aired for the first time and a new comedy king was crowned.