CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mahwah, NJ

College Panhellenic Council (CPH)

ramapo.edu
 7 days ago

NPC is a national coordinating organization for 26 national sororities. Every member chapter has a NPC delegate who represents the interests of the chapter to the College Panhellenic Conference. At Ramapo, there are six (6) NPC member sororities: Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Phi Epsilon, Theta Phi Alpha, Sigma Delta Tau, Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Sigma Sigma. The goal of the NPC is to unite the member sororities and promote academic achievement in these organizations. The NPC must follow all policies set forth by the Ramapo College Board of Trustees regarding governance and expansion. The NPC also runs and regulates formal recruitment for its member organizations. At Ramapo College, these organizations are organized under the College Panhellenic Council.

www.ramapo.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ramapo.edu

Professional Fraternity Council (PFC)

Professional Fraternities represent approximately 150 undergraduate students on campuses. They support four fraternal member groups to preserve high standards on campus and in professional practice. The organizations operate related charitable (501c3) organizations to more fully serve the scholastic, leadership, professional development, and charitable goals and mission of the fraternal organizations.
MAHWAH, NJ
ramapo.edu

Interfraternity Council (IFC)

Founded in 1910, the North-American Inter-fraternity Conference (N.I.C.) is a federation of 64 men’s national and international fraternities. Undergraduate chapters of the N.I.C. are represented by the IFC, which serve to advocate the needs of its member fraternities through enrichment of the fraternity experience; advancement and growth of the fraternity community; and enhancement of the educational mission of the host institutions. The IFC is also committed to enhancing the benefits of fraternity membership.
MAHWAH, NJ
University of Cincinnati News Record

UC’s panhellenic president gives her all to Greek life on campus

Most students at UC are familiar with Greek life; chances are you know someone in a fraternity or sorority if you’re not already in one yourself. The University of Cincinnati (UC) alone has 45 unique chapters on campus, 11 of which are governed by the College Panhellenic Council (CPC). The...
CINCINNATI, OH
universityherald.com

College Skills (Besides Studying) That Matter

Have you ever wondered what it takes, besides hitting the books, to be successful in college? It seems like there are plenty of smart types that have their share of problems making the whole experience work for them. Likewise, there's always a good-sized group of students who are nowhere near the top of the academic heap, but manage to get decent grades and find excellent jobs soon after graduation.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahwah, NJ
Mahwah, NJ
Education
Liberty News

College Level Examination Program (CLEP)

CLEP exams are offered at various times on Monday-Friday throughout the school year and summer. CLEP tests are not administered during finals week for both fall and spring semesters. Fees. Each CLEP test is $139 total, broken down in the following way:. Non-refundable $50 registration fee, payable to Liberty University...
LYNCHBURG, VA
mercercluster.com

Panhellenic recruitment to begin virtually after positive COVID-19 cases

Mercer Panhellenic will begin the first round of fall formal recruitment virtually via Zoom Friday. Each round was scheduled to be in-person originally, but three members of Panhellenic sororities reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 Monday and Tuesday, according to the Office of Campus Life in a Thursday email. During the...
COLLEGES
mcleancountytimes.com

Virtual College Visit- Vanderbilt University (TN) on September 8

University High School recently issued the following announcement. Virtual College Visit- Vanderbilt University (TN) Please complete the form in the link below prior to the visit! Once you have completed the form, you will be sent a link to the virtual visit! https://myappvu.vanderbilt.edu/register/?id=60a184a6-7d3a-4c00-8368-8887fee06b51. Wednesday, September 8th 2021. 11:00 am -...
COLLEGES
GW Hatchet

Newest chapter of Panhellenic Association to collaborate with local chapters on events

After becoming the newest chapter to join the Panhellenic Association last spring, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi hopes to collaborate with other local chapters this upcoming year. Sorority members said SAEPi is seeking to build a community within the chapter through social and religious events as well as with SAEPi chapters from other universities and other on-campus sororities at GW. Sorority leaders said they hope the chapter provides a space for its about 25 members, along with prospective students, to connect with other Jewish women to ensure they don’t have to sacrifice their Jewish identity for a traditional Greek experience.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ramapo College#Sigma Alpha#Alpha Sigma Tau#Delta Sigma Theta#Cph#Npc#Alpha Omicron Pi#Delta Phi Epsilon#National Website#Judicial#Sigma Delta#External Affairs#Internal Affairs
allongeorgia.com

USG Board of Regents Names Kennesaw State University Presidential Search Committees

The Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia has named the two committees responsible for conducting a national search for the next president of Kennesaw State University (KSU) – the Presidential Search and Screen Committee and the Regents’ Special Committee. “Kennesaw State University’s next president will play a...
KENNESAW, GA
Montclarion

Montclair State Board of Trustees Votes to Raise Tuition Prices

As the new academic school year begins, students may have noticed some differences in their bills. Over the summer, Montclair State University announced it would raise its prices. The board of trustees voted to raise tuition and mandatory fees for all undergraduate programs by 1.7%. In-state students now have to...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
K96 FM

UM Names New Associate Vice Provost For Innovation and Online Learning

MISSOULA – It’s two days into the fall semester at the University of Montana, and Julie Wolter, UM’s new associate vice provost for innovation and online learning, is not only thinking about the bright faces of students streaming into campus, but also about potential learners throughout the state she wants to reach ꟷ even if they never step foot in Missoula.
MISSOULA, MT
wheaton.edu

Wheaton College Reimagines Student Orientation

Passage, the Orientation Program for incoming students, will launch Fall 2022. Starting in Fall 2022, Wheaton College will launch Passage, a cutting-edge new orientation program that will propel incoming students into an even greater academic, social, and spiritual experience. Passage will be a new, multi-site experience that will expand the...
WHEATON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
lehman.edu

Lehman College Associate Provost Appointed to NAPE Education Foundation Board of Directors

Victor Brown, Lehman College associate provost for Academic Programs and Educational Effectiveness, has been appointed to the board of the National Alliance for Partnerships in Equity (NAPE) Education Foundation. A consortium of government agencies, corporations, organizations, and educational institutions, NAPE strives to advance equity and diversity in classrooms and workplaces,...
BRONX, NY
Penn

Aramark responds to student concerns

On-campus dining has been frustrating for students at times, but the situation is far more complicated than most would guess. Aramark, the company that handles campus dining at IUP, was made aware of some concerns that the student body had expressed. These concerns ranged from Grubhub functionality to meal swipe...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
uconn.edu

Robert Fahey Appointed to Inaugural George F. Cloutier Professorship

The UConn Board of Trustees appointed Robert Fahey, assistant professor of forest ecology and management, to the George F. Cloutier Professorship in Forestry. Fahey is the first faculty member to hold this position. The Cloutier Professorship in the Department of Natural Resources and the Environment in the College of Agriculture,...
COLLEGES
eaglenews.org

Board of Trustees votes to suspend Soar in 4

This afternoon FGCU’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to suspend the Soar in 4 program for students entering in the fall of 2022. The suspension will not impact current FGCU students who are pursuing reimbursement from the program or 2021 graduates who have met the program’s requirements. “Everyone who has entered [FGCU] since this fall will be grandfathered,” President Mike Martin said during the Board meeting’s discussion.
COLLEGES
studybreaks.com

The Hidden Curriculum for FGLI Students

The challenges abound for students just starting out in college. Figuring out where your classes are. Who you’re going to eat lunch with. Keeping up with your stacks of problem sets and piles of readings. How to not blow your life savings on coffee. But for first-generation, low-income (FGLI) students, the difficulties doubly persist — and not just financially or academically. Rather, the challenge of being an FGLI student on a college campus comes from adapting to an entirely new culture, one that inherently is at odds with low-income, minority backgrounds.
COLLEGES
defendernetwork.com

National ‘We need Black teachers’ campaign launched by educators

The Center for Black Educator Development (CBED), a nonprofit revolutionizing education by increasing the number of Black educators, has announced the launch of their campaign, #WeNeedBlackTeachers, to help raise awareness about the need for more Black educators and encourage young Black people to consider answering the call to become teachers. The organization will be working with influencers, students and teachers throughout the day to amplify the cause online.
BLACK, TX
Maine Campus

An Open Letter to the class of 2025

On Aug. 27, the University of Maine welcomed the class of 2025 to its campus with a “hearty Maine hello.” An incredible effort has been made by the entire student body and staff to ensure a safe return to campus. UMaine’s new requirement mandating that all students receive the COVID-19 vaccine has served as an important milestone in allowing a safe return to campus, and the indoor mask mandates implemented until Sept. 30 provide additional safety in the transition to in-person classes.
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy