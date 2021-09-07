College Panhellenic Council (CPH)
NPC is a national coordinating organization for 26 national sororities. Every member chapter has a NPC delegate who represents the interests of the chapter to the College Panhellenic Conference. At Ramapo, there are six (6) NPC member sororities: Alpha Omicron Pi, Delta Phi Epsilon, Theta Phi Alpha, Sigma Delta Tau, Alpha Sigma Alpha and Sigma Sigma Sigma. The goal of the NPC is to unite the member sororities and promote academic achievement in these organizations. The NPC must follow all policies set forth by the Ramapo College Board of Trustees regarding governance and expansion. The NPC also runs and regulates formal recruitment for its member organizations. At Ramapo College, these organizations are organized under the College Panhellenic Council.
