Michael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew speaks out about ‘amazing uncle’

By Jack Morphet
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael K. Williams’ heartbroken nephew on Tuesday described the late actor as an “amazing uncle” who supported him during his more than two decades behind bars. Dominic Dupont was convicted of murder at 19, reportedly for the death of a man during a fight he got into as a teenager while defending his twin brother. He served 20 years of a 25-to-life term before his sentence was commuted by then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2017.

nypost.com

Comments / 2

Dee Johnson
3d ago

The picture where you say his nephew is hugging a “friend”... That is actress, Felicia “Snoop” Parsons, best known for starring in The Wire along with Michael K. Williams.

