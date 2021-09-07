CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Martinez probate

Powell Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE ) Notice is give that on August 30, 2021, Branden J Martinez, beneficiary pursuant to Wyoming Laws of Testate Succession, respectively, filed with the Clerk of the above Court his Application for Summary Distribution of Real Property pursuant to W.S. 2-1-205, the prayer of which is that the District Court enter a Decree of Distribution for decedent’s personal property and the interest in the real estate located in Park County, Wyoming, more specifically found in:

