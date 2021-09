It’s got to be a little concerning how frequently the stories of professors freely using hateful slurs in the classroom seem to take place at Emory School of Law. Of course, it happens at other law schools too, with some profs refusing to apologize, some claiming the academic freedom to use the offensive term, others going bold with reverse discrimination claims, one resigning over the incident, and at least one professor had a change of heart after using a slur in the classroom. But, damn, it sure happens a lot at Emory.

EDUCATION ・ 1 DAY AGO