CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farmers remain optimistic despite rising input costs

By ANDREW MACIEJEWSKI amaciejewski@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Current conditions has led to a boost in optimism across the agricultural industry as farmers prepare to harvest their commodity crops for the season. Purdue University researchers reported that the “modest” improvement in sentiment was tied to producer’s more positive view of their farm’s financial situation in August than earlier in the summer. The farm financial performance index rose 11 points to its highest reading since May of this year.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agricultural Industry#Crops#Purdue University#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry

Comments / 0

Community Policy