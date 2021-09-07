Farmers remain optimistic despite rising input costs
Current conditions has led to a boost in optimism across the agricultural industry as farmers prepare to harvest their commodity crops for the season. Purdue University researchers reported that the “modest” improvement in sentiment was tied to producer’s more positive view of their farm’s financial situation in August than earlier in the summer. The farm financial performance index rose 11 points to its highest reading since May of this year.www.chronicle-tribune.com
