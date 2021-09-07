United Cultural Greek Council (UCGC)

The Black Hat thinking Attitude is not working in Favor of Physicians, after All!. In general, and by nature, physicians are Black Hat thinkers because they tend to stare at a decision’s potentially negative consequences before they embrace the opinion. Physicians are always cautious and defensive with every judgment they come up with, merely Trying to see why it might not work. They highlight the vulnerable points in a blueprint, providing the opportunity to eliminate them, alter them, or prepare contingency plans to react to them. The physician black hat attitude only goes so far, as policies and bureaucracy ultimately prevail over physician decision-making style. The latter is the prerequisite to what we call chronic naggers or complainers amongst physicians. Physicians are complainers. They are profoundly distressed by healthcare problems that they feel powerless to improve. They feel simultaneously irritated and unhappy about their work condition and worry that it is their fault if a patient does not receive the care they need. Furthermore, they do not know how to reassure themselves.

12 DAYS AGO