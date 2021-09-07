Interfraternity Council (IFC)
Founded in 1910, the North-American Inter-fraternity Conference (N.I.C.) is a federation of 64 men’s national and international fraternities. Undergraduate chapters of the N.I.C. are represented by the IFC, which serve to advocate the needs of its member fraternities through enrichment of the fraternity experience; advancement and growth of the fraternity community; and enhancement of the educational mission of the host institutions. The IFC is also committed to enhancing the benefits of fraternity membership.www.ramapo.edu
