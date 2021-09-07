Interfraternity Council (IFC)

The United Cultural Greek Council serves as a representative body for the historically Black, Latino, and Multicultural Greek-lettered organizations, social fellowships and established interest groups as a sub-division of Ramapo College of New Jersey’s Greek community. Each fraternity and sorority has an individual cultural focus and basis; however, none of the member organizations are culturally exclusive. Currently, organizations under this sub-council include members of the National Association for Latino Fraternal Organizations and the National Multi-Cultural Greek Council. Due to the small size of the NPHC they have been combined with UCGC.

