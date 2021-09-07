CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interfraternity Council (IFC)

Founded in 1910, the North-American Inter-fraternity Conference (N.I.C.) is a federation of 64 men’s national and international fraternities. Undergraduate chapters of the N.I.C. are represented by the IFC, which serve to advocate the needs of its member fraternities through enrichment of the fraternity experience; advancement and growth of the fraternity community; and enhancement of the educational mission of the host institutions. The IFC is also committed to enhancing the benefits of fraternity membership.

United Cultural Greek Council (UCGC)

The United Cultural Greek Council serves as a representative body for the historically Black, Latino, and Multicultural Greek-lettered organizations, social fellowships and established interest groups as a sub-division of Ramapo College of New Jersey’s Greek community. Each fraternity and sorority has an individual cultural focus and basis; however, none of the member organizations are culturally exclusive. Currently, organizations under this sub-council include members of the National Association for Latino Fraternal Organizations and the National Multi-Cultural Greek Council. Due to the small size of the NPHC they have been combined with UCGC.
