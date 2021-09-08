Severe Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Dewey, Major by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-07 19:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blaine; Dewey; Major A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BLAINE...NORTHEASTERN DEWEY AND EASTERN MAJOR COUNTIES At 706 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Ringwood to 3 miles southeast of Fairview to 5 miles north of Canton Lake, moving south at 15 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR areas around Fairview, Isabella and Canton Lake. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Broadcast media. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Fairview, Ringwood, Cleo Springs, Longdale, Ames, Canton Lake, Orienta, Isabella and Homestead. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH