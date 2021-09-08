Toy Soldiers HD Receives A New Release Date & Trailer

Accelerate Games revealed today that they have had top push Toy Soldiers HD back as the game now has a new release date. The game was originally set to be out on September 9th, but the team revealed that the game needs some fine-tuning before it can come out, so now the game will be released on September 30th. Along with the date, the game now has a new trailer showing off the latest updates you'll experience when it finally releases at the end of the month. You can enjoy the trailer below.