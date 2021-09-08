UPDATED: Style Weekly has shut down after nearly 39 years
Style Weekly, the Richmond region’s alternative news, arts and culture newspaper, has ceased publication after nearly 39 years. The last issue comes out Wednesday. “Style Weekly will cease publishing after the Sept. 8 edition. We thank our talented staff for their award-winning efforts, and our loyal readers for their support. Thank you, Richmond,” read a post Tuesday on Style Weekly’s Facebook page from Brent Baldwin, the editor-in-chief.richmond.com
