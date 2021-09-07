CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Branch, IN

Malone wins Labor Day race at Tri-State; Fort Branch native Stockon clinches season title

By Pete Swanson for the Daily Clarion
Princeton Daily Clarion
 7 days ago

HAUBSTADT — Runnerup and run-up finishes can be winners, as shown Sunday night in Tri-State Speedway’s Labor Day Weekend Challenge program attended by about 3,000 fans. Pittsboro, Ind., resident Critter Malone overtook Chase Stockon on the 21st lap and captured the 25-lap sprint car feature’s $3,000 win prize, but the runner-up finish clinched a second straight Midwest Sprint Car Series season championship for the 33-year-old Fort Branch resident.

