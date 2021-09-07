Montana State players give grudging respect to Montana for upset win at Washington

BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins learned about the Montana football team’s upset win over Washington when he got home Saturday night. Hours earlier, Perkins completed the first start of his Montana State career and helped the Bobcats nearly pull off their own upset at Wyoming. The redshirt freshman center, like many of his teammates, felt conflicting emotions. He was excited about his start but disappointed about the loss. He felt happy for his friends on the Grizzlies but was less than thrilled to see UM succeed.