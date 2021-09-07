Shaedon Sharpe, top-ranked prospect in class of 2022, commits to Kentucky Wildcats

Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN class of 2022, has committed to Kentucky, he announced Tuesday. "It was a tough decision, but I felt they had a clear plan for me as I work to play at the highest level," Sharpe told ESPN. "Coach Cal took the time to understand who I was as a person and how to get the best out of me. Kentucky felt the most like home to me. I get the sense that I can grow to reach my potential on and off the court at Kentucky given the platform, atmosphere and legacy."