CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Shaedon Sharpe, top-ranked prospect in class of 2022, commits to Kentucky Wildcats

By JONATHAN GIVONY via ESPN
ABC News
 5 days ago

Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 1 prospect in the ESPN class of 2022, has committed to Kentucky, he announced Tuesday. "It was a tough decision, but I felt they had a clear plan for me as I work to play at the highest level," Sharpe told ESPN. "Coach Cal took the time to understand who I was as a person and how to get the best out of me. Kentucky felt the most like home to me. I get the sense that I can grow to reach my potential on and off the court at Kentucky given the platform, atmosphere and legacy."

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
City
Glendale, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Calipari
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Bam Adebayo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Wildcats#Nba#Espn#The G League Ignite#Coach Cal#Canadian#Eybl#Circuit#The Grind Session#Draftexpress Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA

Comments / 0

Community Policy